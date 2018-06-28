ECP asks candidates to submit party affiliation certificates till June 29

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again asked the candidates to contest the general election under the party symbols, and submit their party affiliation certificates to their respective Returning Officers till June 29.

In this regard, the ECP advised all those political parties that have not yet issued the authority letter to the heads or others office bearers the affiliation certificates of the concerns political parties are instructed to issue them the said authority letter today. The Commission has directed that same letter should be forwarded on the email ddcoordecp@gmail.com so that it could be dispatched to respective Returning Officers for the allotment of election symbols.

The ECP made it clear that party symbols would not be allotted to those who would not submit their party affiliation certificates.