ECP asks candidates of NA-260 to follow law

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

has asked the political parties and their candidates for NA-260

Quetta-cum-Ghagai-cum-Nushki to follow law, besides exercising

self-restraint to hold the bye-election in an orderly and peaceful

manner on July 15.

According to an ECP press release, any person who contravenes

the provisions of law will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six months or with fine or with both.

It said that the election campaign for bye-election in the said

constituency will come to an end with effect from the midnight falling

between the July 13 and 14, 2017.

It said that under the provisions of Section 84 of the Representation

of the People Act, 1976, which provide that no person shall convene, hold or

attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that constituency.