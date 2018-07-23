ECP asked to make policy against misuse of public address system in electioneering

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):There is dire need to bring reforms in the code of conduct for using public address system irrationally at every nook and cranny of the country for electioneering as noise pollution is affecting routine life general public.

The Isloiites Monday demanded of the quarter concerned to ensure its judicious use of amplifier system for public comfort and ease, especially, sick and children.

Asghar Khan, an old citizen, complained APP that the campaigns are scattered to everywhere till late hours which has brought hooliganism disturbing senior citizens and children’s comfort time.

“Enthusiasts only care about the promotion and projection of their candidates but nobody bother about the comfort of the general public,” he added.

Shahbaz Abbasi, suffering from heart disease, said he is having restless nights due to consistent campaign of political parties on loud speaker system these days.

He said, “I am going through serious agony of discomfort due to high volume of speakers installed at political parties’ camps offices located in residential units.

Sugra Abid, a working woman said her baby is feeling uncomfortable and unable to sleep properly due to panic of noise pollution created by political campaigners round the clock.

She said she is also mentally disturbed due to her baby’s uneasiness and not in a position to perform her official duty as per aspirations of her immediate supervisor.

Sugra urged Election Commission of Pakistan to take a serious notice on this issue of public interest and issue a directive into the matter to prohibit such noisy activities from residential areas.

Dr Waseem Khawaja – a health expert – warned that noise pollution is injurious to public health especially for those suffering from hypertension and high blood pressure.

He said public awareness campaign is the need of the hour about health hazards of noise pollution and it is psychologically detrimental to those suffering from different ailments.

Uzma Saeed, an environmentalist, said noise pollution creates electromagnetic radiations which disturbs flora and fauna by directly affecting their brains and senses.

Uzma said only humans were not vulnerable to radiations and noise frequencies but animals are more sensitive due to weak defense system and limited ability to regulate their body temperature.

As the ongoing political campaigns which are to be culminated this night (Monday), the electoral reforms’ bodies should come up with a solid solution before next election for properly use of public address sound systems.