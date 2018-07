ECP approves recounting of votes in 15 NA, 11 PA constituencies

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday accepted the applications of candidates for the recounting of votes in 26 National and provincial constituencies.

The ECP also turned down the requests for votes recounting in 32 seats of National and provincial assemblies.

The ECP, in a press statement, stated that recounting of votes would be held in NA-118 Nankana Sahin, NA-140 Kasur, NA-158 Multan, NA-158 Multan, NA-112 Toba Tek Singh, NA-188 Layyah, NA-110 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, NA-117 Nankana, Sahib, NA-159 Multan, ,NA-119 Sheikhupura, NA-57 Rawalpindi, NA-170 Bahawalpur, NA-10 Shangla, NA-15 Abbottabat, PP-292 DG Khan, PP-290 DG Khan, PP-291 DG Khan, PP-220 Multan,, PP-6 Rawalpindi, PP-228 Lodhran, PK-36 Abbottabad,PS-73 Badin, PK-93 Lakki Marwat, PS-82 Jamshoro and PK-93 Lakki Marwat.

Applications for votes’ recounting in 32 constituencies, including NA-175 Rahim Yar Khan-I, NA-194 Rajan Pur , NA-140 Kasur-VI, NA-144 Okara-VI, NA-161 Lodhran-II, NA-164 Vehari-III, NA-43 Khyber Agency, NA-35 Nowshera, PK-90 Bannu, PP-111 Faisalabad, PP-232 Vehari, PP-267 Rahim Yar Khan, PP-102 Faisalabad, PP-285 Dera Ghazi Khan, PP-191 Pakpattan, PP-223 Multan, PP-253 Bahawalpur, PP247 Bahawalpur, PP-185 Okara, PP-27 Jhelum, PP-219 Multan, PP-256 Rahim Yar Khan, PP-186 Okara, PP-137 Sheikhupura, PP-170 Lahore, PP-225 Rahim Yar Khan, PK85 Karak, PK-39 Abbottabad, Ps024 Sukkur, Pk-65 Nowshera Pk-23 Shangla and PK-64 Nowshera National and provincial were rejected by the ECP.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was defeated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sadaqat Abbasi in NA-57 (Rawalpindi). In NA-158, former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gilani was defeated by a PTI candidate.

In NA-129, PML-N leader and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had defeated PTI’s Aleem Khan.

In NA-15, PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the NA Deputy Speaker, had defeated PTI’s Ali Asghar Khan.

In NA-10, the PML-N had emerged victorious whereas in NA-170, the PTI candidate had defeated PML-N leader and former minister Baleeghur Rehman.

In NA-140, NA-112, NA-110, NA-159, NA-118, the PTI candidates had emerged victorious against those of the PML-N.