ECP appoints RO, POs for Senate bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has
appointed returning officers (ROs) and polling officers (POs) for bye-election to fill a vacant seat reserved for technocrats including Ulema in the Senate from Balochistan province.
According to ECP, Provincial Election Commissioner, Quetta,
Balochistan, Naeem Majeed Jafer has been appointed as returning officer.
The commission also appointed three polling officers included Syed
Nazir Ahmed (Deputy Director, Election, Balochistan, Quetta), Muhammad Ahsan
(District Election Commissioner, Sibi) and Niaz Ahmed (District Election
Commissioner, Quetta).
