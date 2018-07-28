ECP announces unofficial results of all 841 national, provincial assemblies’ seats

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday announced unofficial results of all 841 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

According to provisional results data shared by the ECP, the commission has received all results of 270 national assembly seats, 295 Punjab assembly, 129 Sindh assembly, 97 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and 50 Balochistan assembly seats.

Sharing the details of party position,the ECP official said that in all results of National Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading with 115 seats while Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) have secured 64 seats and 43 seats respectively.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) secured 12 seats, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) got four seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) obtained six, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) got four seats, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won two seats, Awami Muslim League (AML) got one seat, Awami National Party (ANP) got one, Tehreek-e-Insaniyat obtained one seat, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) received one seat while independent candidates secured 13 seats.

In Punjab Assembly, the PML-N secured 129 seats, PTI obtained123 seats, independent candidates won 28 seats, PML-Q got seven seats, PPPP got six seats, Balochistan Awami Party got one seat and Pakistan Awami Raj won one seat.

In KP assembly, PTI got 66 seats, MMA received 10 seats, Awami National Party won six seats, Independent candidates obtained six seats, PML-N got five seats while PPPP got four seats.

In Sindh Assembly, PPPP secured 76 seats , PTI won 23 seats, MQMP obtained 16 seats, GDA got 11 seats, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan obtained two seats and MMA got one seat.

In Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan Awami Party won 15 seats, MMA got nine seats, Balochistan National Party got six seats, PTI got four seats, Balochistan National Party (Awami) obtained three seats, Hazara Democratic Party won two seats, ANP got three seats, PML-N won one seat, Jamhori Wattan Party got one seat, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party got one seat while independent candidates won five seats.

The official said the turnout in National Assembly remained 51.07% and it was recorded as 45.02 percent for Balochistan Assembly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the turnout was 45.05%, in Punjab assembly turnout was 55% while in Sindh Assembly it was recorded as 47.06%.

He said that the complaints regarding election could be registered with Returning Officers.