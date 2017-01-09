ECP announces schedule for by-poll on PS-55 Badin-Tando Muhammad Khan

HYDERABAD, Jan 9 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule of by-poll on PS-55 Badin-Tando Muhammad (Old Badin-II).

According to announcement here on Monday, the Regional

Election Commissioner Hyderabad Aijaz Anwar Chohan has been

appointed as the District Returning Officer with District Election Commissioner Badin

Abdul Zubair Khan as Returning Officer and Assistant Election Commissioner Matli

Manzoor Ali Sial and Mukhtiarkar (Revenue) Tando

Ghulam Haider Muhammad Umer Memon as Assistant Returning Officers.

The Returning Officer will issue the public notice tomorrow and after that the interesting candidates can submit the nomination forms from January 14 to 16, 2017.

The Returning Officer will carry out the scrutiny of nomination papers from January 17 to 19, 2017 while the last date of filing appeal on acceptance or rejection of nomination forms has been fixed as January 23, 2017. The tribunal will announce its decision on appeals on January 26 while last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has been fixed as January 27, 2017.

The ECP will issue the revised list of the contesting candidates while polling for election will be held on February 19, 2017.