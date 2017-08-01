ECP announces NA-120 bye-election schedule: Polling on Sep 17

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

on Tuesday announced the schedule of bye-election of constituency

NA-120 Lahore-III, which has become vacant due to de-notification

of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as member National Assembly.

According to ECP’s notification, the polling will be held

in the said constituency on September 17.

It said that the public notice will be issued by the Returning

Officer on August 7 while the dates for filing of nomination papers

with the Returning Officer by the candidates will be August 10 to

August 12.

It said that the dates for scrutiny of nomination papers by the

Returning Officer will be August 15 to August 17. The last date for

filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer regarding

rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be August 21.

It said that the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate

Tribunal will be August 24 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be August 25.

It said that the publication of revised list of candidates will

be August 26.

The ECP called upon the electors of the constituency

to elect a member to fill the seat from the said constituency.