ECP announces bye-election schedule: Polling on Oct 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the bye-election schedule under which the polling would be held on October 14.

The ECP said that public notices will be issued by the returning officer concerned on August 27, while

the nomination papers could be filed with the returning officer between August 28 to 30.

The names of the nominated candidates will be published on August 31, while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officer will be September 4.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer, on rejecting or accepting the nomination papers, will be September 8.

The last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be September 13, while the revised list of candidates will be finalised on September 14.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates will be September 15, while the date for allotment of election symbols to the contesting candidates will be September 16.