ECP announces 832 unofficial results of national, provincial assemblies’ seats so far

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far announced unofficial results of 832 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

“Out of total 840 constituencies, results of 832 have so far been received,” ECP spokesperson Nadeem Qasim Friday afternoon said.

He said out of the received results of National Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was leading with 114 seats while Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) have secured 63 seats and 43 seats respectively.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) secured 11 seats and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) 5 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) 6, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) 5, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 2, Awami Muslim League (AML) 1, Pakistan Awami National Party (PANP) 1, Tehreek-e-Insaniyat 1, while independent candidates secured 14 seats.

In Punjab Assembly, the PML-N secured 127 seats, PTI 123, Independent candidates 29 seats, PPP 6 seats, and PML-F won 1 seat.

In KP assembly, PTI got 67 seats, MMA 10 seats, ANP 6 seats, Independent candidates 5 seats, PML-N 5 eats while PPP got 4 seats.

In Sindh Assembly, PPPP secured 74 seats , PTI 22 seats, MQM 16 seats, GDA 11 seats, Independent candidates 2 seats, TLP 2 seats, MMA 1 seat.

In Balochistan Assembly, BAP won 14 seats, MMA 9 seats, Independent candidates 5 seats, BNP 5 seats, PTI 4 seats, BNP-A 3 seats, Hazara Tehrik 2 seats, ANP 2 seats, PML-N 1 seat and PKMAP 1 seats.

The spokesperson said the turnout in National Assembly remained 51.85% while it was recorded 44.79 percent for Balochistan Assembly while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the turnout was 45.52%, in Punjab assembly 55.09% and in Sindh Assembly it was recorded 48.11%.

Responding to a question, he said the results of four NA constituencies were still awaited including NA 285, NA 259, NA 269 and NA 270.

The results of four Balochistan assembly seats were yet to be received which included PB 8, PB 10, PB 40 and PB 44, he said adding that these results were expected to be received soon.

Regarding rejected votes, he said RO’s would decide the fate of rejected votes during preparation of official consolidated results.

He said the ECP had not yet received any complaints regarding elections adding that the complaints could be registered with RO’s.