ECP announces 798 unofficial results of national, provincial assemblies seats so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced unofficial results of 798 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

According to an official of ECP, the commission has so far received results of 251 National Assembly seats while it also got results of 547 provincial assemblies’ seats of four provinces.

The update shows that so far, the ECP has received 94.89 percent unofficial results of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies, he added.

Out of the received results of 251 National Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf is taking lead with 110 seats while Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People’s Party have secured 63 seats and 42 seats respectively.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal secured 10 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Natioanl Party, Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and Awami National Party has secured 5, 02, 02, and 01 seat respectively.

As many as 12 independent candidates also got victory while Awami Mulsim League Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat and Grand Democratic Alliance has received 01, 01, 02 seats respectively.

In Punjab Assembly, out of received results of 295 seats, PML-N is taking lead with 127 seats while PTI managed to secure 118 seats so far. Pakistan Muslim League (Q) secured seven seats while PPPP won six seats.

Pakistan Muslim League (F), Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Awami Raj, and independent candidates have received 01, 01, 01, 27 seats respectively from Punjab.

In Sindh Assembly, results of 118 seats so far received by the ECP out of which, PPPP has secured highest 71 seats while PTI won 20 seats and Grand Democratic Alliance obtained 11 seats.

MQMP, Tabdeeli Pasand Party Pakistan, MMAP, Tehreek-e-Labaaik Pakistan and independent candidates have received 12, 01, 01, 01, 01 seats respectively from Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ECP received results of 95 seats out of which PTI took 66 seats while MMA, ANP, PML-N, and PPPP won on 10, 05, 05, and 04 seats respectively. As many as five independent candidates also got victory from KPK.

In Balochistan assembly, the ECP received results of 45 seats. Balochistan Awami Party is taking lead with 13 seats followed by MMA with eight seats and PTI with four.

PML-N, ANP, BNP, Hazara Democratic Party, Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamote Qaumi Movement, BNP (Awami) and independent candidates received 01, 02, 05, 02, 01, 01, 03, 05 seats respectively from Balochistan.