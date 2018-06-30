ECP allots electoral symbols to candidates

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said as per the election schedule, electoral symbols have been allotted to the contesting candidates.

According to ECP, all willing candidates have submitted their withdrawal throughout the country on Friday after which the electoral body has prepared the final list of candidates.

Earlier, after decisions of the appellate tribunals on appeals, the revised list of candidates was published on Thursday.

The appellate tribunals across the country heard and decided the appeals of candidates against rejection and acceptance of nomination papers by June 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had established 21 appellate tribunals throughout the country for trial and disposal of appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers for rejecting or accepting of nomination papers pertaining to national and provincial assembly constituencies for general seats as well as seats reserved for non-Muslims in the National Assembly.

As many as six tribunals had been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, two in Balochistan and one in Islamabad. The process of filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates was started on June 4 and continued till June 11 while the names of the nominated candidates were published on June 11.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning papers was June 19 while the last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers rejecting or accepting the nomination papers was June 22.

The last date for deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals was June 27 while the date of publication of revised list of candidates was June 28.

According to an official of ECP, the date of poll will remain intact and general election 2018 will be held on July 25 as notified earlier in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He said the commission has issued final polling scheme for national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies for the conduct of general elections 2018 in all four provinces and federal capital.

He added that the commission has placed all the details regarding final polling scheme on its official web portal for the voters’ facilitation by ensuring the compliance with basic fundamental right under Constitution of Pakistan related to right to information.

He said the polling scheme consisted of name of constituency, name of polling station, name of electoral area, census block code, serial number of voters on the electoral roll in case electoral area is bifurcated, number of voters assigned to a polling station including male, female and total number of polling booths allotted to a constituency.