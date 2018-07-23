ECP advises voters to cast vote responsibly; use green, white ballot papers for NA, PA respectively

PESHAWAR, Jul 23 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan releasing the way to cast a vote for the facilitation of voters at its website advised voters to use green ballot papers for National Assembly and white for provincial
assembly candidates.
In an advisory displayed on ECP website, ECP asked voters to bring original Identity Card whether expired or valid along to polling station for exercising right to vote.
The polling officer would first cross check CNIC details with voter list and then say it loud to polling agents for their confirmation and removal from the voter list. Following the poling officer would take thumb
impression of the voter and mark the thumb with un-removable ink.
The voter would then get green ballot paper for National
Assembly from Assistant Presiding Officer National Assembly and White from Assistant Presiding Officer Provincial Assembly duly signed and attested by them and comprising name and election symbols of all contesting candidates.
The voter would go beyond the screen/curtains at the polling station to exercise his/her right to vote in privacy by using stamp to be made available for him/her to stamp the favourite candidate.
Subsequently, the voter would close the ballot papers in a
way that nobody could see those and submit green ballot paper in ballot box
with sealed green cover and white ballot paper in box with sealed white cover.
ECP said that polling would start at 8 am sharp and would
continue till 6pm without any break. The voters who would be present in the premises
of the polling station after 6pm would be allowed to cast their vote but nobody
beyond 6pm would be allowed to enter the polling station.
It further said that disabled persons, patients, pregnant
females, senior citizens and transgender would be given priority to cast their
vote first.
ECP strictly asked the voters not to bring camera or mobile
phones along in the polling station and cast their vote very responsibly and
confidentially.
ECP advised voters to contact presiding officer of the polling
station in case of any complaint, while polling staff, security staff and
observes were asked to remain neutral during the polling process.
The voters can check the way of casting vote at ECP website while various private and banks have also displayed it on their any ATM counters.