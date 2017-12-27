ECOSF, CYSC ink MoU for cooperation in scientific, research fields

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):The Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Children and Youth Science Centre (CYSC) of China Association of Science and Technology (CAST) have signed MoU in Beijing, China for cooperation in the scientific and research areas.

The ECO is a ten-member Eurasian organization for economic and political cooperation. Pakistan is also a member of ECO. The Science Foundation is a specialized agency of the ECO for promotion of science and technology among the member countries leading to economic cooperation and development.

The MoU was signed by President ECOSF Prof. Manzoor H. Soomro, and Professor Liu Yang, Director General CYSC.

Professor Xu Yanhao, the Vice President and Executive Secretary of CAST, Dr Yao Jian, Director of Division of Communication and Cooperation of CYSC, Dato Lee Yee Cheong, President Academy of Engineering and Technology for the Developing World (AETDEW), Professor Wang Qinglin, Deputy Director General of Department of International Affairs of CAST and other officials from CYSC/CAST witnessed the signing ceremony, said a press release received here Wednesday.

Under the MoU, ECOSF will be a coordinating centre for STI and science education in ECO region for CYSC and annually send young talents to attend science events.

It would help in further exploring the possibility of working together on training and communication programmes of science teachers.

It would help to cooperate in promoting professors, science educators and science researchers to inspire children and teenagers’ interests and curiosity in science and technology.

The MoU would also help in working together on mutually interested topics informs of forum, workshop, education resource development, public lectures, comparative studies, publication, etc.