Economy moving in right direction: Haroon

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday said the national economy was moving in the right direction and all economic indicators were showing positive trend.

The economic situation of the country was much better as compared to 2013 when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said, due to the hectic efforts of the PML-N government, the reservoirs and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had increased and ratio of inflation alleviated from the country.

Haroon Akhtar said a policy had been evolved to stabalize the value of rupee.