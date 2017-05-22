Economic Survey to be launched on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Pre-budget document presenting state of

country’s economy, `the Economic Survey of Pakistan’ for the outgoing fiscal year 2016-17 is likely to be launched here on Thursday (May 25).

All arrangements have been finalized to launch the Economic Survey for

2015-16, the official sources said.

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar would

launch the pre-budget document, highlighting the overall performance of economy during the outgoing fiscal year, providing a realistic feedback and basis for future planning.

The survey will cover the development of all the important sectors of

economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey will also highlight the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capita income.

It will also highlight issues of environment, contingent liabilities, tax expenditure as well as economic and social indicators.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on May 19, had already approved the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 6 percent for the financial year 2016-17 while the government achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.3 percent in the outgoing fiscal year.

The NEC also approved country’s consolidated development budget of

Rs 2.5 trillion for the upcoming financial year (2017-18), showing highest-ever increase in the overall national outlay.

This included Rs 1001 billion Federal Public Sector Development

Programme (PSDP), Rs 1112 billion provincial PSDP while Rs 400 billion would be spent by various corporations from their own resources to carry out their development projects.