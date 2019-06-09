ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):The Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf led government is all set to formally launch the pre-budget document, ‘Economic Survey 2018-19’ on June 10 (Monday), to share the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy.

The pre-budget document is scheduled to be shared with media at a press conference likely to be held at P-Block Auditorium during which an overview of the economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan would be provided, official sources said.