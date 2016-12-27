Economic stability vital for progress: Rafique Rajwana

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique rajwana on Tuesday said that dream of true progress could never be realized without ensuring economic stability.

He was addressing the industrialists and traders at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here. President LCCI Abdul Basit, Pir Nazim Shah, Mian Waqar, Ch Rehmat Ali and other prominent members of business community were present on the occasion.

The Punjab Governor said the government had introduced serious steps for strengthening economy, adding that everyone was aware of country’s economic condition before 2013. He said Pakistan’s economy had improved a great deal due to policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s economic team.

He said trade activities had increased due to improvement in the law and order situation and relief in load-shedding. He said the government had been utilising all resources for the development of industry.

Rajwana admired the role of LCCI in the resolution of traders’ problems, adding that trader representatives served as a bridge between the government and investors.

Speaking on the occasion, President LCCI Abdul Basit said that traders had started to reap fruits of government’s trader-friendly policies, adding that the positive gains on the economic front were being appreciated internationally.