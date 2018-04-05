Economic reforms package to widen tax net:Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Thursday said the economic reforms package announced by the prime minister would play a significant role to expand tax net across the country.

Talking to a news channel, he said persons with monthly income of up to one lac were given exemption from tax deduction which would provide relief to low income people of the country.

He said it was part of the manifesto of all political parties as well that measures would be taken to increase tax returns.

The senator said the package was aimed to encourage citizens to become tax filers and play role in progress of the country.

He urged all segments of society including politicians, lawyers and businessmen to cooperate with the government to enhance tax net as tax collection was imperative to run state of the government.