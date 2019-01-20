Economic numbers showing better performance, right direction of govt: Dr Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Doctor Khaqqan Najeeb spokesman, Ministry of Finance has said that during the last six months of the incumbent government, the economic numbers showing better performance and right direction of the government.

Talking to APP, Khaqan Najeeb said remittances growth has increased by 10 percent during the first six months while foreign Investment in December 2018 faired well by 17% compared to December 2017.

He said trade deficit in six months shrank by five percent and exports grew by two percent, while imports also dip by two percent.

He said due to tireless efforts of the present government, the Current Account deficit in first six months dropped by 4.4 percent as compared to the same period last year and pressure on external account was also reducing.