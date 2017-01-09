Economic indicators show positive growth in first half

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Despite several challenges, the

macroeconomic stability has been achieved and now the economy is on

trajectory path as suggested by many economic indicators.

According to official sources, foreign reserves is one of the main

indicators and the total liquid reserves held by the country stood at US $23,163.6 million as on December 30.

The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood

at US $ 18,268.9 million while the net foreign reserves held by

commercial banks were recorded at US $ 4,894.7 million.

The performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) remained

around 7 percent for the six month period ended in December 2016.

“This reflects catching up of the shortfall experienced in the

initial months, largely on account of giving relief to consumers on

petroleum prices together with sales tax refunds of Rs. 45

billions,” sources added.

On the expenditure side, the performance was on track as

expenditure was allowed in a prudent manner in accordance with

budget, and keeping in view the revenue growth, they added.

The sources said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth

also appears to be on upward trajectory.

The inflation also remained in single digit. The headline

inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.7

percent in December 2016 compared to 3.8 percent of previous month

and 3.2 percent of December last year.

On average, during Jul-Dec FY 2017, it was recorded at 3.88

percent as compared to 2.08 percent in corresponding period last

year.

On monthly basis the CPI and food inflation remained lowest by

-0.7 percent and -1.9 percent since February 2015.

The inflation recorded continuous six weekly decline which has

brought food inflation to 3.0 percent in December 2016 compared to

3.3 percent of previous month while non food inflation remained at

same level of previous month at 4.2 percent, whereas core inflation

increased by 5.2 percent compared to 5.3 percent of previous months

and Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI)

in December 2016 recorded at 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent

respectively, compared to 0.6 percent and 2.6 percent of previous

month.

The remittances during the first five months of the current

fiscal year stood at $7874.49 million (from July 1, 2016 to the end

of November 2016).

The government expects to achieve remittance target of $20

billion during the current year.

Meanwhile, there has been decline in merchandise trade as the

deficit in first five months of the current fiscal year rose nearly

20 per cent year-on-year to $11.775 billion compared to the

corresponding period of last year.