ECO summit to promote intra-regional trade: President

ISLAMABAD, March 3 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said recently held Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Islamabad would promote and enhance intra-regional trade.

He said this during a meeting with delegates of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a press release.

The president said the future belonged to ECO member states and called for regular exchange of trade delegations among member states to reap maximum economic dividends.

Secretary General of ECO Halil Ibrahim Akca, delegates from Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) were also present on this occasion.

The president underlined that trade exhibitions among ECO members should be organized regularly to further increase regional trade volume.

Underscoring the importance of improving the communication system among member states, he said it would further boost economic and trade partnership.

He called for launching commercial and cargo flights among ECO member countries to further advance trade ties.

The president hoped that decisions taken at ECO summit will prove to be a milestone in regional progress and development.

He added that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a grand project which would bring regional countries further closer to each other.

The president said ECO countries should work in unison for progress and prosperity of the people of their countries.

Speaking on this occasion, Halil Ibrahim Akca said, “Our region is blessed with enormous resources which should be utilized for the welfare of people.”

He said holding of ECO summit in Pakistan was of great significance adding decisions taken at ECO summit would play an important role in regional development.

President FPCCI Zubair Tufail, President ICCIMA Engineer Gholamhosein Shafei of Iran and President TOBB Hisarcik Lioglu of Turkey also expressed their views on this occasion.