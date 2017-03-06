ECO summit to enhance multilateral trade,economic integration:FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said the recently held Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) 13th summit would help to enhance the multilateral trade and economic integration between member countries.

ECO member countries have strong relegio-cultural relations rooted in history,which provide strong foundation for economic integration and connectivity between ECO region, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Shaukat Masud said while talking to APP here.

The forum would also provided opportunity for enhancing the trade and export volume,he added.

He said that Pakistan had important geo-strategic location,which provided economic integration and connectivity in ECO member states.

Replying to a question,Shaukat said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also would play pivotal role for engaging member countries in huge economic activity.

He said that CPEC would provide huge trade opportunity for land locked Central Asian Countries (CARs) by connecting them with significant trade markets of global trade.

Shaukat was of the view that Pakistan could export its industrial and textile products to Central Asian countries.

He said that in 13th summit, ECO countries had been focusing on economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Replying to another question,he said that all of the countries were agreed on to enhance trade, transport,energy and also issues of global and regional importance including food scarcity,industrial production, environment and tourism.

He also expressed hope that ECO would be emerged as significant economic block in global and regional trade.