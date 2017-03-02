ECO Summit proves Pakistan not facing isolation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development

Ahsan Iqbal has termed the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

summit in Islamabad as an example of successful diplomatic relations

with all countries.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan was set to become leader of trade and connectivity in Central and South Asia as well as Western Countries due to the CPEC and Gwadar port.

The Minister said successful conduct of the ECO summit in Islamabad had proved that Pakistan was not facing isolation but moving forward shoulder to shoulder with developing world.

He said Pakistan had great potential to play a key role for peace, development and prosperity in the region.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was time for Pakistan and ECO countries to work together for rapid development and prosperity by developing connectivity in the region.