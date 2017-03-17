ECO summit improved image of Pakistan: Senate committee

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Members of Senate Standing Committee

on Foreign Affairs here Friday stated that the Economic Cooperation

Organization (ECO) summit held here recently has improved image of Pakistan in the outside world.

The members were speaking at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee chaired by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq.

Acting Secretary Foreign Affairs Waheedul Hassan briefed the members about the ECO conference.

The 13th conference was held in here this month (March) and a number of heads of state participated in it.

The participants of the conference stressed on expanding cooperation in different fields.

The chairperson and members of the committee congratulated the government on the successful holding of ECO conference, PSL final in Lahore and APA conference.

They said those elements who wanted to isolate Pakistan, have failed in their designs due to these achievements.

The committee also held discussion on a public petition of Mr Saifullah pertaining to his missing father in Madinah, Saudi Arabia since August 19, 2016 during performance of Hajj.

The committee took a detailed briefing from Director General Middle East of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter.

The DG told that the Foreign Office has contacted the relevant institutions and Saudi government for search of Haji Abdul Ghafoor but no progress could be made.

The committee members expressed displeasure over the situation and directed the Foreign Ministry to get a written reply from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, DG Hajj and other relevant institutions about the missing pilgrim.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that seven months have passed and there was apprehension that the pilgrim might have passed away or had gone some other country.

He said the matter should be taken up with Saudi authorities in writing.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah said Saudi mobile police should also be asked about the disappearance.

The committee sought a written reply from the Ministries of Religious Affairs and Foreign Affairs on the issue.

Senators Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai, Attaur Rehman, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Aisha Raza Farooq, Sassi Palejo, Farhatullah Babar, Shibli Faraz, Acting Secretary Foreign Affairs and other high officials attended the meeting.