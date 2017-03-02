An integrated and prosperous Pakistan PM’s vision: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb

on Thursday said that vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

for an economically stronger and more integrated partner in the region

culminated in hosting the 13th ECO Summit.

In a statement she termed it a hallmark in Pakistan’s history as it symbolizes that Pakistan is transitioning towards a peaceful nation, which prioritises development and connectivity of the region.

The participation of all the distinguished and honored guests was

indicative of an important step and it reinforces the confidence of the international community in the present democratic government.