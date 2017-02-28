ECO Council of Ministers meet

ISLAMABAD Feb 28 (APP): The Council of Ministers (COM) of

the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held its 22nd meeting

here on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz was attended by the foreign

ministers and representatives of the ECO member states and observers. Representatives of international organizations also attended the COM as special guests. The Secretary General of ECO, Halil Ibrahim

Akca represented the ECO Secretariat.

The Meeting deliberated the progress made since the last

COM. Secretary General Akcabriefed the Council on the recent

activities of the Secretariat and progress made in various

fields, inter alia, trade and investment; transport & communications; agriculture and food security; energy and environment;

and international relations.

The meeting also discussed the developments of ECO since

its expansion and exchanged views on the possible reforms needed

for keeping pace with the evolving requirements of regional cooperation.

The COM adopted the ECO Vision 2025 as recommended by

the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM). The Vision document focuses

on sectoral priorities of the Organization and serves as

a roadmap/guideline for the medium-term success of the

Organization. The agenda for the 13th ECO Summit to be held on

March 1, 2017 was also finalized.

The COM recommended to the Summit adoption of the Islamabad Declaration 2017. The Declaration focuses on the Summit’s theme

“Connectivity for Regional Prosperity” besides the salient

points of cooperation among the members of ECO in the

fields of connectivity, trade, transport, energy etc.

The meeting participants renewed their commitment to

promote regional economic integration among the ECO member

states and resolved to play an active role for the realization

of the organization’s aims and objectives.