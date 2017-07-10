ECNEC approves development projects

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): The Executive Committee of the National

Economic Council (ECNEC) Monday approved many federal and provincial development

projects related to power generation, health services, communication, transit and

agriculture.

The ECNEC, which met here with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar in the chair, accorded approval to the Koto Hydropower

Project at the revised cost of Rs 13,998.89 million. Under the project, construction of

40.8 megawatt Koto hydropower station will be undertaken

on the Panjkora river.

The Council also approved the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid

Transit Corridor project at the cost of Rs 49,346 million. The project envisages

construction of a 25.8 km long 2-lane dedicated signal free

bus rapid transit (BRT) main corridor, including 32 stations.

The Enhancing Public Private Partnerships in Pakistan (Provincial

Support) Project for Sindh costing Rs 19,289.01 million was also

approved. The project is aimed at enhancing capacity of the

Government of Sindh to select and develop public private

partnership projects.

The ECNEC approved the project for Integration of Health Services

Delivery with special focus on MNCH (Maternal, Newborn and Child

Health), LHW (Lady Health Workers) and Nutrition Programme in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the revised cost of Rs 13,926.63 million. This

project is being partly financed through grant aid from DFID

(Department for International Development of the United Kingdom)

and Aus-Aid. The project will cover all the 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Council also approved the project for Establishment of Children

Hospital at Bahawalpur (Phase-1) with total cost of Rs 5,008.376

million. Phase-1 of the project envisages construction of a

235-bed hospital while the total bed capacity would increase to 495

after completion of Phase-2.

The project for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development

Programme (Phase-IV) 2017-18 was also approved. Under the Rs 6,196.50 million

project, around 100,000 young aspirants will be trained in demand-driven

market-oriented trades of three to six months.

The ECNEC also approved the project for the Construction of

Rathoa Haryam Bridge and Approaches Across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur-Islamgarh

Road at the revised cost of Rs 6,480.159 million.

The project entails the construction of two lanes (7.3m wide),

7,217m roadway with allied structures. The project is a component of

the Mangla Dam Raising Project.

The Council approved the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project

(KNIP) and Karachi Transformation Strategy (KTS) at the cost of

Rs 10,260.60 million. Under the project, measures will be taken for

public space and mobility improvements in selected neighbourhoods,

and to improve citizen services and city capacity development.

A project for Improvement, Upgradation and Widening of

Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 164 km) at the revised cost of

Rs 32,325.6 million was also approved, besides the approval of a

project for Improvement and Widening of additional 2 lanes on

either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan

Road N-5 (KM 10 + 170) in Lahore, at the cost of Rs 10,397.3 million.

The ECNEC also approved the Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity

Improvement Project at the revised cost of Rs. 67,459 million. The

project entails rehabilitation or completion of improvement works on

6,000 canal irrigated watercourses, development and rehabilitation of

4,000 irrigation schemes outside the canal commands, provision of

6,000 additional laser units to farmers / service providers for field levelling, and

completion of installation of drip / sprinkler irrigation system on 120,000 acres.