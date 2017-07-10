ECNEC approves development projects

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): The Executive Committee of the National
Economic Council (ECNEC) Monday approved many federal and provincial development
projects related to power generation, health services, communication, transit and
agriculture.
The ECNEC, which met here with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar in the chair, accorded approval to the Koto Hydropower
Project at the revised cost of Rs 13,998.89 million. Under the project, construction of
40.8 megawatt Koto hydropower station will be undertaken
on the Panjkora river.
The Council also approved the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid
Transit Corridor project at the cost of Rs 49,346 million. The project envisages
construction of a 25.8 km long 2-lane dedicated signal free
bus rapid transit (BRT) main corridor, including 32 stations.
The Enhancing Public Private Partnerships in Pakistan (Provincial
Support) Project for Sindh costing Rs 19,289.01 million was also
approved. The project is aimed at enhancing capacity of the
Government of Sindh to select and develop public private
partnership projects.
The ECNEC approved the project for Integration of Health Services
Delivery with special focus on MNCH (Maternal, Newborn and Child
Health), LHW (Lady Health Workers) and Nutrition Programme in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the revised cost of Rs 13,926.63 million. This
project is being partly financed through grant aid from DFID
(Department for International Development of the United Kingdom)
and Aus-Aid. The project will cover all the 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Council also approved the project for Establishment of Children
Hospital at Bahawalpur (Phase-1) with total cost of Rs 5,008.376
million. Phase-1 of the project envisages construction of a
235-bed hospital while the total bed capacity would increase to 495
after completion of Phase-2.
The project for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development
Programme (Phase-IV) 2017-18 was also approved. Under the Rs 6,196.50 million
project, around 100,000 young aspirants will be trained in demand-driven
market-oriented trades of three to six months.
The ECNEC also approved the project for the Construction of
Rathoa Haryam Bridge and Approaches Across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur-Islamgarh
Road at the revised cost of Rs 6,480.159 million.
The project entails the construction of two lanes (7.3m wide),
7,217m roadway with allied structures. The project is a component of
the Mangla Dam Raising Project.
The Council approved the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project
(KNIP) and Karachi Transformation Strategy (KTS) at the cost of
Rs 10,260.60 million. Under the project, measures will be taken for
public space and mobility improvements in selected neighbourhoods,
and to improve citizen services and city capacity development.
A project for Improvement, Upgradation and Widening of
Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 164 km) at the revised cost of
Rs 32,325.6 million was also approved, besides the approval of a
project for Improvement and Widening of additional 2 lanes on
either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan
Road N-5 (KM 10 + 170) in Lahore, at the cost of Rs 10,397.3 million.
The ECNEC also approved the Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity
Improvement Project at the revised cost of Rs. 67,459 million. The
project entails rehabilitation or completion of improvement works on
6,000 canal irrigated watercourses, development and rehabilitation of
4,000 irrigation schemes outside the canal commands, provision of
6,000 additional laser units to farmers / service providers for field levelling, and
completion of installation of drip / sprinkler irrigation system on 120,000 acres.
