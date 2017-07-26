ECNEC approves seven development projects

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): The Executive Committee of the

National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Wednesday approved seven

development projects for various areas in the country.

The approval had been given in a meeting chaired by Finance

Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar.

ECNEC considered and approved the Punjab Tourism for Economic

Growth Project. The project was aimed to promote domestic tourism by providing infrastructure facilities like wide access roads, tourism facilitation, provision of rest areas and other public convenience facilities along with providing training to tourism related persons in various cities of Punjab, said a press release.

The cities include, Lahore, Gujranwala, Taxila, Nankana,

Sheikhupura, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Mithan Kot etc. The total

cost of the Project was Rs.5775 million.

The CAREC Corridor Development Investment Program was

discussed and approved by ECNEC at a cost of Rs. 21,041 million.

The project was aimed at dualization and rehabilitation of 208 Km

of three road sections on the N-55 in the provinces of Sindh (Petaro

to Sehwan & Ratodero to Shikarpur-dualization work) and Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (Darra Adam Khel to Peshawar-Rehabilitation Work).

The Dualization and Improvement of Sohawa-Chakwal Road project

also received ECNEC’s nod of approval.

The project which would cost Rs. 7980.475 million envisages

improvement of 66.405 Km long existing road to a width of 7.3 Meters

(2-lanes carriage way) and construction of additional 7.3 Meters

wide road (2-lanes carriageway) to make it dual carriageway besides

provision of allied facilities and structures.

After consideration, ECNEC approved the Construction of

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bridge over River Indus (Distts of Rahim Yar

Khan & Rajanpur) with guide banks linking N-5 with N-55 including

approach road at a cost of Rs. 9304.160 million.

The project regarding Extension of Right Bank Outfall Drain

from Sehwan to Sea, (RBOD-II), Distts Jamshoro and Thatta, Sindh was

also approved by ECNEC at a cost of Rs. 61.985 billion.

ECNEC discussed and approved the Lower Indus Right Bank

Irrigation and Drainage Project at a cost of Rs. 17,505.018 million.

RBOD-I project is part of master plan with aim to disposing

off effluents from the right bank of Sukkhur and Guddu Barrage

commands in Sindh.

ECNEC also approved the project of Balochistan Effluent

Disposal into RBOD-III (Location: Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Baluchistan

and Jacobabad, Kambir, Shahdad Kot, Sindh) at a cost of

Rs.10,804.540 million.

The project aims at providing disposal facilities for

waterlogged areas in Sindh and Balochistan to increase agricultural

production.