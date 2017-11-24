ECNEC approves over Rs211 billion power, social sector projects

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Friday approved worth Rs211.691 billion development projects including Rs43.99 billion power sector projects and Rs167.701 billion projects related to social, education and other sectors.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired ECNEC meeting held here at the PM’s Office.

In line with the government’s commitment to overcome the power shortage in the country, special emphasis had been accorded to power projects, a press release issued after the ECNEC meeting here said.

The ECNEC approved following four power sector projects:

i. Construction of new 220 kv Guddu-Sibbi single circuit transmission line for improvement of power supply system in South areas at a total rationalized cost of Rs8.366 billion;

ii. 500 kv Lahore North Substation along with associated transmission lines at a total rationalized cost of Rs20.732 billion;

iii. Evacuation of power from 1,410 MW Terbela 5th Extension Hydro power project at a total rationalized cost of Rs4.14 billion;

iv. Evacuation of power from 1,224 MW Wind Power Project at Jhimpir clusters at a total rationalized cost of Rs10.752 billion.

ECNEC also approved the following projects related to social, education, transport and communication, and water resources sectors:

Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase-III) at a total revised cost of Rs21.335 billion.

The prime minister directed HEC to prepare ‘Laptop-for-all Programme’ that shall provide Laptops to all eligible students.

b. Extension of Water Resources for Faisalabad City (Phase-II) at a total rationalized cost of Rs14.636 billion;

c. Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme in Sahiwal and Sialkot at a total rationalized cost of Rs26.325 billion.

d. Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students by HEC at a total rationalized cost of Rs7.352 billion.

The prime minister directed HEC to complete the project within three years instead of five years i.e 1000 scholarships per year.

e. Rehabilitation/ up-gradation and widening of Quetta-Dhadher section of N-65 (118.322 km) at a total rationalized cost of Rs7.115 billion.

f. Construction for improvement and widening of Chitral – Ayun – Bumborate road (48 Km) at a total rationalized cost of Rs4.6 billion.

The prime minister directed KP government to ensure cultural preservation of the Kalash tribe in collaboration with civil society and non-governmental organizations.

g. Design, Tendering Assistance and Construction of Malakand Tunnel Project at a total revised cost of Rs16.554 billion.

h. Procurement/ manufacture of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches for Pakistan Railways at a total rationalized cost of Rs31.194 billion.

i. Procurement/ construction of six Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs) for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at a revised cost of Rs16.28 billion.

j. Construction of Garuk Storage Dam, District Kharan, Balochistan at a total rationalized cost of Rs10.511 billion.

k. Establishment of Combined Effluent Treatment Plants for Industrial Areas of Karachi including laying of Interceptor Sewers at a total cost of Rs11.799 billion.