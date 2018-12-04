ECC waives off condition, directs to start crushing at earliest

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):On the commerce ministry’s proposal relating to export of sugar, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Tuesday waived off the condition related to start of sugarcane crushing and directed to start crushing as soon as possible.

The meeting of the ECC was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

The Committee observed that the matter relating to freight support for exports fall in the domain of the respective provincial governments.