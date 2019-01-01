ECC approves supply of upto 25 MMCFD additional gas to SNGPL

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) Tuesday approved the proposal of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for supply of up to 25 MMCFD additional gas from Adhi Gas Field to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. (SNGPL) to meet the existing gas demand on the system.

The meeting of the ECC was held here with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

On the occasion, ECC also reviewed the demand and supply situation of urea in the country.