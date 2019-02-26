ECC approves supplementary grants for Balochistan, MNFS&R, Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP)::The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Tuesday approved supplementary grant of Rs46.4 million for the payment to families of deceased employees of Petroleum Division.

The committee also approved proposal of Finance Division on placement of summary before the federal cabinet for Rs200.075 million supplementary grant to government of Baluchistan as federal government share for “Pur Aman Baluchistan Policy”.