ECNEC approves power infrastructure, health, road projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Executive Committee of the
National Economic Council (ECNEC), which met here at the PM
Office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair
approved various development projects including the power
infrastructure, health and roads projects.
The ECNEC approved following development projects:-
1) Construction of new 132 KV Grid Station and
transmission lines project by SEPCO (Sukkur Electric Power
Company) at a total rationalized cost of Rs 12.699 billion.
2) Distribution of Power Project aimed at expanding
distribution network of SEPCO to meet growing demands in
districts of Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki,
Qamber, Kandhkot, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Benazirabad
and Jamshoro at a total rationalized cost of Rs 3.825
billion.
3) Energy Loss Reduction Project to reduce technical
losses resulting from the distribution conductors and
equipment due to poor power factor in various districts of
Sindh costing Rs 10.514 billion.
The project includes construction of new 11 KV lines,
re-conducting of 11 KV lines, installation of 37 capacitors,
replacement of overloaded transformers, construction of new
transformers sub-stations, energy meters and replacement of
earthing.
4) Expansion of scope and coverage of Prime Minister’s
National Health Programme at a total rationalized cost of Rs
8.072 billion.
5) Construction of Chitral – Garam Chashma – Doraha Pass
Road at a total rationalized cost of Rs 8.314 billion.
6) Dualization and improvement of old Bannu road
measuring 83 km at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 17.230
billion.
7) Dualization and improvement of Pindi Gheb – Kohat
road at a total rationalized cost of Rs 18.7 million.
8) Change in financing modalities of construction of
Lahore-Sialkot Motorway at a total rationalized cost of Rs
45.382 billion.
