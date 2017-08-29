ECNEC approves power infrastructure, health, road projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Executive Committee of the

National Economic Council (ECNEC), which met here at the PM

Office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair

approved various development projects including the power

infrastructure, health and roads projects.

The ECNEC approved following development projects:-

1) Construction of new 132 KV Grid Station and

transmission lines project by SEPCO (Sukkur Electric Power

Company) at a total rationalized cost of Rs 12.699 billion.

2) Distribution of Power Project aimed at expanding

distribution network of SEPCO to meet growing demands in

districts of Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki,

Qamber, Kandhkot, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Benazirabad

and Jamshoro at a total rationalized cost of Rs 3.825

billion.

3) Energy Loss Reduction Project to reduce technical

losses resulting from the distribution conductors and

equipment due to poor power factor in various districts of

Sindh costing Rs 10.514 billion.

The project includes construction of new 11 KV lines,

re-conducting of 11 KV lines, installation of 37 capacitors,

replacement of overloaded transformers, construction of new

transformers sub-stations, energy meters and replacement of

earthing.

4) Expansion of scope and coverage of Prime Minister’s

National Health Programme at a total rationalized cost of Rs

8.072 billion.

5) Construction of Chitral – Garam Chashma – Doraha Pass

Road at a total rationalized cost of Rs 8.314 billion.

6) Dualization and improvement of old Bannu road

measuring 83 km at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 17.230

billion.

7) Dualization and improvement of Pindi Gheb – Kohat

road at a total rationalized cost of Rs 18.7 million.

8) Change in financing modalities of construction of

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway at a total rationalized cost of Rs

45.382 billion.