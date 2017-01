ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): An earthquake of magnitude measuring

5.0 on the Richter scale took place on Monday at 10:59 AM, Pakistan

Meteorological Department said.

The epicenter of the quake was 28 kilometer deep at Afghanistan Tajikistan border, Director National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department told APP, Islamabad.

He said the tremors were felt in northern areas of the country.