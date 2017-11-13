Early polls not possible: Saad Rafiq

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):PML-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq on Monday ruled out possibility of early elections, saying the demand

could not be materialized.

Only Imran Khan is demanding early elections and no other political party supported him, he said

speaking to the media at Jati Umra. Early elections could not be held as census had already been done and its provisional results had arrived. “Holding early elections needs constitutional amendments and fresh delimitation of constituencies which requires a few months,” he said, adding, those demanding early elections lived in a fools paradise.

He advised such politicians to read the constitution or go through the law. He said, if all political parties including PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party wished to hold early polls, even then early elections were not possible.

“Early elections will serve nothing but create constitutional crisis,” Saad opined.

Briefing the media about PML-N consultative meeting held under the headship of party’s president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Saad Rafiq who is also Railways Minister said, the PML-N central executive

committee would be formed during the current month, while central parliamentary board would be notified within a few days.

He said, it was decided in the meeting that the PML-N would launch a mass contact campaign and first of its show would be held on coming Sunday at Abbottabad, where Muhammad Nawaz Sahrif would address a huge gathering. Schedule for next public meetings, he said, would be announced later.

Saad Rafiq said, PML-N would prove its popularity in the next general election.