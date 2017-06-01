Early implementation of MES be ensured in regional bureaus: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Chairman of National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said early implementation of Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) should be ensured in all regional bureaus to help improve performance.
The MES provides necessary data to guide strategic planning
and achieve results to improve current and future management of
outputs, outcomes and impact, he remarked while chairing
a fortnightly meeting held here to review latest progress on NAB’s
MES.
The chairman said MES is an important management tool to track
progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as
establishes links between the past, present and future actions.
He said NAB has taken various initiatives
to rejuvenate the bureau in nabbing corrupts.
During the meeting, advisor to chairman on MES apprised about
latest progress and said MES has been developed to cater needs
of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data
at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification,
inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of
regional board meetings and executive board meetings including case
brief and decisions made.
The chairman directed to further coordinate and
decisions taken should be implemented in letter and spirit in order
to further improvement in institutionalizing the support and
supervision at different levels of management in NAB.
The MES has also an ability to analyze data in qualitative
and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system
for violators.
The NAB chairman said figures of complaints, inquiries and
investigations have almost become doubled now as compared to
2015.
The comparative figures for the latest three years are
indicative of hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an
atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against
corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number
of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.
