Early harvest energy projects under CPEC to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), 12 early harvest energy generation projects including

Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant and Karot Hydro

power station would be completed by 2017 18 which would help to meet

the energy requirements of the country.

“These energy generation projects would produce over 5000 MW

of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country”,

said an official in ministry of Planning.

Talking to APP, he informed that the early harvest projects were

related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and

hydel.

The medium term projects under CPEC however, he said would be

completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be

completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the

projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.

He said the existing list of power projects would be adjusted

based on the discussion during the visit of the Chinese experts team

in current month while the updated list would be discussed during

next meeting of Joint Energy Working Group with China.

He said that a complete national consensus was

observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as

all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to

Chines government which also helped boost their confidence.

He said the Chinese government had also shown its intentions

to include Diamir Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that

government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance

water storage capacity of the country.

He informed that land acquisition process were completed by

spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8 10

years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and

Tarbela dams.

Regarding up gradation of power transmission lines, the

official updated that the ground breaking of Matiari Lahore and

Matiari Faisalabad power transmission line under CPEC was likely to

be held by end of current month.

The feasibility study for the transmission lines, he said had

been completed and land acquisition process was under progress.

In addition, he said the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of

the power transmission lines would be announced in next fiscal year

(2017 18).

He said the Chinese side had nominated China Electric Power

Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this

purpose.