Early harvest energy projects under CPEC to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Under China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest energy generation projects
including Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant
and Karot Hydro power station, would be completed by 2017-18
which would help to meet energy requirements of the country.
“These energy generation projects would produce over
5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap
in the country”, official sources in Ministry of Planning
said.
Talking to APP, the soruces informed that the early
harvest projects were related to energy generation projects
based on coal, solar, wind and hydel.
The medium term projects under CPEC however, the sources
said would be completed by 2025, where as the long term projects
would be completed by the year 2030, adding that development work
on all the projects were gaining the momentum by every passing
day.
The existing list of power projects would be adjusted
based on the discussion during the visit of the Chinese experts
team in current month while the updated list would be discussed
during next meeting of Joint Energy Working Group with China.
A complete national consensus was observed during the
meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as all the federating
units participated, which gave a good message to Chinese government
which also helped boost their confidence.
“The Chinese government had also shown its intentions to
include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that government
was also focusing the mega project which would enhance water storage capacity of the
country”, the sources infomred.
The land acquisition process has been completed by spending
Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10 years
which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and Tarbela
dams.
Regarding up-gradation of power transmission lines, the
official sources updated that the ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore
and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission line under CPEC was likely
to be held by end of current month.
The feasibility study for the transmission lines, have been
completed and land acquisition process is under progress.
In addition, the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines
would be announced in next fiscal year (2017-18).
The Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power
Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this
purpose, the sources added.