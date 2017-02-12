Early harvest energy projects under CPEC to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Under China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest energy generation projects

including Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant

and Karot Hydro power station, would be completed by 2017-18

which would help to meet energy requirements of the country.

“These energy generation projects would produce over

5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap

in the country”, official sources in Ministry of Planning

said.

Talking to APP, the soruces informed that the early

harvest projects were related to energy generation projects

based on coal, solar, wind and hydel.

The medium term projects under CPEC however, the sources

said would be completed by 2025, where as the long term projects

would be completed by the year 2030, adding that development work

on all the projects were gaining the momentum by every passing

day.

The existing list of power projects would be adjusted

based on the discussion during the visit of the Chinese experts

team in current month while the updated list would be discussed

during next meeting of Joint Energy Working Group with China.

A complete national consensus was observed during the

meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as all the federating

units participated, which gave a good message to Chinese government

which also helped boost their confidence.

“The Chinese government had also shown its intentions to

include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that government

was also focusing the mega project which would enhance water storage capacity of the

country”, the sources infomred.

The land acquisition process has been completed by spending

Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10 years

which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and Tarbela

dams.

Regarding up-gradation of power transmission lines, the

official sources updated that the ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore

and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission line under CPEC was likely

to be held by end of current month.

The feasibility study for the transmission lines, have been

completed and land acquisition process is under progress.

In addition, the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines

would be announced in next fiscal year (2017-18).

The Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power

Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this

purpose, the sources added.