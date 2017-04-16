Early completion of energy projects top priority: CM

LAHORE, April 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif said on Sunday that early completion of energy projects is top priority of the government that is why work on fast-track basis is being done on energy projects all over Pakistan.

In a meeting with Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain here, he said that during last four years, hectic efforts have been made to increase electricity generation and today, a number of energy projects are at their completion stage to produce thousands of megawatt electricity.

Chief Minister said that three gas-feul power projects of accumulative

capacity of 3600 megawatt were being completed in record time and the government saved Rs 12 billion of public exchequer by ensuring transparency and high quality in these projects.

On this occasion, WAPDA Chairman said that 24,85 megawatt hydropower projects would be completed by mid 2018 and the Authority has adopted a three-dimensional strategy i.e. completion of under-construction projects on early basis, initiation of construction work on new projects in short period of time and transformation of WAPDA into an active and dynamic organization.

For the last seven months, he mentioned, work on Neelum Jehlum

Hydropower Project, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project and Golen Gol Hydropower Project was being done under the aforsaid strategy.

He said that Kachhi Canal Project Phase-I would also be completed by

end this year, asserting that it would irrigate 72,000 acres of land in District Dera Bugti of Balochistan. Construction work on Kurram Tangi Dam Project had been started last month, he said and added that WAPDA was trying hard to award the contract of main civil works of Mohmand Dam and Diamer-Bhasha Dam till end of 2017.