E-Suite is essential for transparent, efficient governance: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said that E-Suite was essential for transparent and efficient governance as it would help a lot in making timely decisions and their implementation.

Chairing a meeting on implementation of E-Suite at Government offices, the Prime Minister directed

that master trainers be trained at each ministry/organisation level for smooth implementation of the

E-Suite.

Minister of State for IT Ms. Anusha Rehman Khan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister was briefed regarding the utility of E-Suite for official administrative work, note filling; financial processes; inventory and stock management; human resource management including evaluation reports, attendence management, recruitments, promotions; Project Management Module including project documents and their approvals; and training modules.

The Prime Minister was informed that some Ministries had already started using E-Suite and had

been providing feedback on the suite.