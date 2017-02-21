E-Governance Academy of Pakistan launched

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): In order to introduce best global practices in the use of latest information and communication technology, E-Governance Academy of Pakistan was launched on Tuesday under the initiative of E-Pakistan vision 2025.

The academy aims to build the capacity of civil servants and private sector organizations, chambers and technology partners to work under an Echo system where every entity need to work together under a pre-plane roadmap of good governance.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, the academy also aims to establish connections between the missing links of different components of society like NGOs, universities and civil society.

E-governance academy has already establish working relationship with international organizations, in collaboration with some other foreign universities including UN-APCICT in Asia Pacific to build the capacity of civil servants for upcoming governance related best practices.

E-governance Academy would also approach NSP, National Institute of Management, NDU and specified service training institutions.

It also closely coordinate with the private sector organizations and bodies like chamber of commerce and industry, oil and gas, telecommunication sector, SMEs and NGOs.

The launching ceremony took place at headquarter Centre of Information Technology (CIT) here in which civil servants, representatives of universities, NGOs and corporate sector participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mesa Raza Effendi,Chief Executive Officer E-Governance Academy of Pakistan, Amber Hussain Jaffri, Director General Centre of Information Technology and founder of E-Pakistan highlighted role of information and communication technologies in bringing good governance in Pakistan.

They expressed the hope to receive cooperation from the relevant stakeholders, the press release added.