UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (APP):The future of food supplies is under “severe threat” because of the number of animal and plant species disappearing, according to a new report.
If these critical species are lost, the report says, it “places the future of our food system under severe threat”.
Dwindling biodiversity threatens food security: UN
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (APP):The future of food supplies is under “severe threat” because of the number of animal and plant species disappearing, according to a new report.