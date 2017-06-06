Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Punjab, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours

while hot and dry weather will persist elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan

and Kashmir, and at isolated places in D.G Khan, Sahiwal and

Multan divisions.

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country, which

would likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an Met Office official

told APP Tuesday.

In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most

parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Peshawar

divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Hazara, Kohat,

Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Peshawar (PAF

37mm, City 34mm), Kohat 12mm, Balakot 04mm, Kakul 02mm, Punjab:

Murree 26mm, Islamabad (Z.P 06mm, Bokra 03mm), Rawalpindi

(Chaklala 06mm, Shamsabad 02mm), Kamra 02mm, Sargodha city 01mm,

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 09mm, Kotli 06mm, Rawalakot 02mm, Gilgit-

Baltistan: Astore 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were: Sibbi 50øC,

Bhakkar 48øC, Dadu and Gujrat, D.G Khan, D.I Khan and Kamra 47øC,

Peshawar 46øC, Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad 44øC,

Multan 43øC, Muzaffarabad 39øC, Hyderabad, Dir 38øC, Quetta 37øC,

Karachi, Chitral 36øC, Murree 31øC, Gilgit 30øC and Skardu 29øC.