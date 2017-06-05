Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds is likely at scattered places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,

FATA, federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24

hours while hot and dry weather to persist elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan,

Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha,

Multan divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country

tonight and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official of

Met office Muhammad Farooq told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most

parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds occurred at isolated places in Hazara, Kalat divisions and

Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Balochistan:

Khuzdar 05mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 04mm, Garidupatta 02mm, KP:

Balakot 04mm and Kakul 01.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Noorpurthal,

Bhakkar 52øC, D.I khan, Sibbi 51øC, Sargodha, Risalpur 50øC,

Mianwali and D.G khan 49øC, Peshawar 48øC, Faisalabad 47øC, Multan,

Lahore 46øC, Islamabad 45øC, Muzaffarabad 42øC, Hyderabad 41øC, Dir,

Quetta, Chitral 39øC, Karachi, Gilgit 37øC, Murree 34øC and Skardu

32øC.