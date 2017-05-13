Dust-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds is expected at scattered places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa,

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Punjab,

KP, Balochistan and FATA during next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm is likely in Malakand, Hazara divisions,

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Mardan,

Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Rawalpindi,

Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and FATA.

However, hot and dry weather will continue elsewhere in the

country.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts

of the country, Met Office official Imran Ahmed Siddiqui

told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts

of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Kalat,

Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab:

Bahawalpur 11mm, D.G.Khan and Kot Addu 1mm, Balochistan: Khuzdar 3mm,

KP: Balakot 2mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 1mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Saturday were: Jacobabad

46øC, Larkana, Sukkur 45øC, Noorpurthal, Rohri, Sibbi, Sh.

Benazirabad 44øC, Lahore 41øC, Faisalabad 41øC, Multan 41øC,

Hyderabad 42øC, Peshawar, Islamabad 39øC, Karachi 36øC,

Chitral 33øC, Dir, Muzaffarabad 32øC, Gilgit 31øC, Quetta 30øC,

Skardu 29øC and Murree 26øC.