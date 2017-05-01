Durable peace in South Asia impossible without resolving Kashmir issue: Basit

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Monday said Kashmir was a real issue between Pakistan and India and durable peace was impossible in South Asia without resolving this core issue.

Talking to PTV, he said that international community should play their

role for resolving Kashmir issue as per aspirations of kashmiri people and according to resolutions of the United Nations (UN).

World community had realised that both the countries should start the dialogue process on the issue and utilised all efforts for resolving the dispute in a peaceful manner, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan respect Turkish President’ offer for meditation on Kashmir disupute between Pakistan and India.

Dr.Abdul Basit said Pakistan’s stance was very clear that durable peace in the entire region was impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue.