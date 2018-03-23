Dubai’s tallest Burj Khalifa goes green on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Burj Al Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, lit up with green and white spectacular LED illumination of the Pakistani national flag on Friday to celebrate the country’s 78th Pakistan Day.

While flag hoisting ceremonies was also be held at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai.

The Pakistani nation marks March 23 as the Pakistan Day commemorating the passage of Lahore Resolution in 1940, when the Muslims of the Subcontinent demanded a separate homeland, Private news channel reported.

The light shows attracted large crowds from Pakistani community based in Dubai and elsewhere in UAE, who were seen humming the Pakistan’s national anthem outside the Dubai Mall.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan inaugurated the event titled ‘Shukriya Pakistan’ in UAE that will delight the expatriates with a four-day celebration of the Pakistan Day with a number of shows and activities.Last year, a spectacular LED illumination of Pakistan National flag on Burj Al Khalifa mesmerized people when they gathered there to watch it in the night.