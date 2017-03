ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):The Burj Khalifa known as the Burj

Dubai before its inauguration, the megatall freestanding structure,

will light up with the colours of the Pakistani national flag

tonight to celebrate the country’s National Day.

According to Khaleej Times, the skyscraper will be celebrating

Pakistan’s 77th Republic Day with a lavish LED light show announced

on official Burj Khalifa Twitter account.