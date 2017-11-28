Dubai to free inmates of various nationalities in punitive and corrective institutions

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday granted amnesty to 606 prisoners on the occasion of the 46th UAE National Day.

According to Khaleej Times quoting Dubai Media Office, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, he ordered the release of 606 inmates of Dubai’s punitive and corrective institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 46th National Day.

It is pertinent to note that the national day (Yawm sal watni) of United Arab will be observed on December 2.